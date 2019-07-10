Falkirk British Rail first aiders celebrate win from 1969

Celebrating a famous victory 50 years ago are a group of former railway workers.

On July 10, 1069 the five men, all first aiders with British Rail and based at the Falkirk Company of St. Andrew’s Ambulance Association took part in a national competiion in London.

The British Rail National Fist Aid Competition in London had been running for almost 80 years at this point but had never been won by a Scottish Region team.

The Falkirk team consisted of Neil McNelis (captain), Alan Rankine, Raymond Tough, John Munro and Duncan Law (reserve) and were last to compete.

Neil remembers: “After a nervous wait the results were read and Falkirk were declared winners, the first time ever for a Scottish team. Only later did we discover there had been a recount of marks as this had never happened before.”

The Challenge Shield was presented to the team by Sir Henry Johnston, the then managing director of British Rail.

On their return home the victorious team were invited to a reception at BR Scottish headquarters in Glasgow and later were given a civic reception by Falkirk Council.