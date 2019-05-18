Enjoy a free tour of Kinneil House tomorrow

Historic Environment Scotland is running another open day event at Kinneil House in Bo’ness tomorrow (starts 10am) supported by Falkirk Community Trust to tie in with Local History Week.

Volunteer guides fron the Friends of Kinneil will be on had to explain details like the magnificent painted interiors, and key elements of heritage at this historic site stretching back to Roman times.

Booking is essential, and can be accessed from the link “Kinneil House Tours” via www.historicenvironment.scot/…/places/kinneil-house/ras