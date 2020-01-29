East Falkirk MP honours Holocaust victims on annual memorial day

An MP has honoured those murdered during the Holocaust.

Martyn Day, who is the representative for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment on Monday.

In doing so, he pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and paid tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

This year marks 75 years since the liberation of the concentration camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War.

In the lead-up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day — on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau — thousands of commemorative events were held by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Mr Day said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Linlithgow and East Falkirk to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history, to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish people murdered, and all the other victims of the Holocaust, and pay tribute to the survivors.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “As the Holocaust moves further into history, it falls on all of us to ensure that their stories and the stories of the six million Jewish men, women and children brutally murdered by the Nazis are never forgotten.

“We all have a duty to remember the Holocaust and to stand up against antisemitism and hate, now more than ever.”