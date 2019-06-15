Bo’ness library chance to see plans for Falkirk heritage trails

New heritage trails are set to be created in and around Falkirk with the local share of a £47,000 lottery grant - and Inner Forth Futures (IFF) is putting its plans on show.

The main idea is to use existing paths and tracks to encourage local people and visitor to explore the landscape and discover some of the many hidden gems to be found around the Inner Forth.

These range from nature hotspots to historic buildings, riverside views, cultural landmarks or “simply places to escape from the bustle of urban life”.

IFF will be sharing drafts of proposed routes at a free drop-in session at Bo’ness Library on Tuesday (June 25), starting at 2.30pm.