Artist sought for Bonnybridge ‘Roman’ heritage plaque

A search has been launched for a talented artist capable of producing a 3D cast metal plaque to illustrate Bonnybridge’s Roman heritage - and its industrial past.

The Greenhill Historical Society, with key backing from heritage lottery, Kelvin Valley and Falkirk Leader funds, plans to install the plaque at the entrance to Bonnybridge Community Education Centre, along with other panels tracing the area’s industries of yesteryear.

The fixture will have to be weather and people proof, as it will be frequently handled as “tactile interpretation material” for the community.

When complete it will be mounted on a Roman-inspired brick plinth.

Artists interested in taking on the commission need to produce an up to date cv and an expression of interest explaining why they would like to take on the challenge.

They also need to produce two references who can be contacted, and evidence of previous related commissions.

The deadline for applications is July 21, and the contract will start next month after interviews on August 12.

For further details visit http://www.antoninewall.org/news-and-events/news/artist-sought-for-antonine-wall-project-at-bonnybridge?fbclid=IwAR3BF1LEe2BIuxer4YU6KaBMP-q5W43tFjLKvQIgpvNIG37rIueV5V6dzq8













