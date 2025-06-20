They take you back to a time, before the smoking ban, when the haze of cigarette fumes hung thick in the air.
This retro photo gallery celebrates all that is best about Scotland’s many fine drinking establishments, from their rich history to the colourful characters running and frequenting them.
The bars pictured include one which starred in a popular TV advert, another which appeared in the classic novel Trainspotting and two which were crowned pub of the year.
How many of these pubs and bars do you recognise, and do these photos bring back any happy memories of drinking there in the 90s?
Do you have retro pictures or nostalgic memories to share with us? Send them online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story or picture will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.