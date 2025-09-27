15 ways in which school today is very different to how you remember it in the 60s and 70s

There are some things everyone who went to school in the 60s and 70s will remember.

But how much has school life changed in the four and a half decades that have passed since the end of the 70s?

From class sizes to technology, playground games to uniforms, this photo gallery looks at how different things were back then.

It shows the things you probably remember vividly from your youth, but which would seem like a foreign world to your children or grandchildren.

What do you think of the way schools have changed over the decades, and do you think children today have it easier or harder than in the 60s and 70s?

Sexism still exists at schools, but it is much less blatant than it once was. Back in the 60s and 70s, at many schools, if you were a boy you would do woodwork, while girls would study needlework or home economics. Secondary school pupils are pictured here in 1964 getting a 'lesson in mothering' during feeding time for babies and toddlers.

Sexism still exists at schools, but it is much less blatant than it once was. Back in the 60s and 70s, at many schools, if you were a boy you would do woodwork, while girls would study needlework or home economics. Secondary school pupils are pictured here in 1964 getting a 'lesson in mothering' during feeding time for babies and toddlers.

In the early 60s, it was not unusual for classes to have 35-40 pupils. Today, there is a statutory limit of 30 pupils in an infant class, with an average class size of just over 26.

In the early 60s, it was not unusual for classes to have 35-40 pupils. Today, there is a statutory limit of 30 pupils in an infant class, with an average class size of just over 26.

Back in the 60s and 70s, many children feared PE lessons more than any other, for numerous reasons. Firstly, many primary school pupils from that era recall having to do PE in a draughty school hall in just their vest and knickers. Secondly, there was the fearsome 'apparatus', typically involving ropes and a swing-out climbing wall. That's not to mention the nauseating smell of boiled cabbage, since the PE hall often doubled as the dining room.

Back in the 60s and 70s, many children feared PE lessons more than any other, for numerous reasons. Firstly, many primary school pupils from that era recall having to do PE in a draughty school hall in just their vest and knickers. Secondly, there was the fearsome 'apparatus', typically involving ropes and a swing-out climbing wall. That's not to mention the nauseating smell of boiled cabbage, since the PE hall often doubled as the dining room.

Is there anything a parent fears more than an outbreak of nits at their child's school? Back in the 60s and 70s, many schools had nit nurses - sometimes unkindly dubbed 'nitty Nora, flea explorer', to help keep the spread of headlice under control. Today, that job is left to parents.

Is there anything a parent fears more than an outbreak of nits at their child's school? Back in the 60s and 70s, many schools had nit nurses - sometimes unkindly dubbed 'nitty Nora, flea explorer', to help keep the spread of headlice under control. Today, that job is left to parents.

