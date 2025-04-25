But did you know these playthings of yesteryear could be worth a huge sum today?
Many action figures, dolls, cars and other toys from the 1980s are now highly sought-after, often selling for four figures online.
We’ve looked at the listings on eBay for this year so far to see which toys of the 80s have sold for the biggest prices.
One rare action figure fetched a whopping £2,250, with several other vintage 80s toys selling for more than £1,000.
Obviously it helps if they’re in their original packaging but even well-loved toys from the 1980s can fetch a tidy sum.
This photo gallery shows 13 of the most popular toys of the 1980s and how much they could be worth today, from the lowest sold prices to the highest.
Do you remember playing with any of these toys as a child, and could one of them be lurking in your attic?
While you’re looking, you might want to check if you own any of these rare Lego sets, which could be worth up to £13,000.
