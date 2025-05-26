4 . Carrots give you night vision

The idea that eating enough carrots will make you see in the dark is one peddled by many parents desperate to get their children to eat more vegetables - and something some people remember being taught at school too. The myth reportedly has its roots in wartime propaganda. The British government circulated the claim that its fighter pilots were so good at shooting down German planes at night because they ate so many carrots, when in fact it was down to the use of radar, which they wanted to keep secret. Eating carrots does have some benefits for your eyesight, however, as they are a good source of beta-carotene which is converted by your body into retinol, which is vital for healthy eyes. | AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Photo: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images