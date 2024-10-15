We've found a half-price deal on a dash cam with some amazing features

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield examines a very tempting deal on a top-of-the-range dash cam

Dash cams have quite justifiably become a hugely popular automotive accessory. It's one of the few electronic items that isn't built into modern cars, so we've been buying them in huge numbers.

They not only provide a safety net, recording our journeys in case we're involved in an accident, but they offer a way to record interesting or even entertaining things that happen while we're driving along.

And it could be argued the technology behind them hasn't changed all that much since we started using them. We're now seeing 4K sensors installed, and maybe better night-vision, but most dash cams just perform the basic function of recording the road ahead.

There are, however, some premium dash cams that do more than just keep a log of our journeys. Features like parking assistants, which monitor the car's surroundings while it's not in use, are becoming popular.

Rear-facing dash cams can be very useful | Amazon

Some dash cams can help you with warnings or alerts to keep you safe on the road, and others link up to additional cameras, to give you more angles.

Usually, to get all these options bundled together, it's going to cost a few hundred pounds or more. But we've spotted one on Amazon that claims to have all these features for a fraction of that price.

It's on a limited-time deal, but currently there's 45% off. And that brings the cost down to £59.99.

For that, you'll get a 4K front camera, an HD rear camera, night vision, a parking monitor, app control, a heat dissipation system, and even a 64GB microSD card.

It's by a brand called Iiwey and, no, I haven't heard of that brand before either. But there are hundreds of very positive reviews from Amazon's customers, with plenty lauding the camera's compact physical form and the overall image quality.

The front camera is discreet enough to hide behind the rear-view mirror | Amazon

A few reviewers did find the rear camera's resolution a bit poor, others weren't keen on the night-vision and some people had issues getting the app to connect. But on the whole, customers were very pleased with their purchase.

To give you an idea of the value the Amazon deal represents, we found a similar dash cam being sold by specialist firm Dashvision. It doesn't have a 4K front camera, and we wouldn't expect great footage from the tiny rear camera either, but it also has a WiFi app and comes with an SD card.

This one, however, costs £89.99. It's discounted heavily down from £179.99, but it highlights how good Amazon's deal actually is.

Overall, the Iiwey dash cam looks well worth a punt for £60. It's hard to find dash cams with that many features for such a small price. Just make sure you don't miss out on the deal, because it won't last forever.