This £84.99 coat is now just £8.49 in an incredible Sports Direct sale

A mid-length Slazenger coat for just £8.49 | Sports Direct

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Some of the prices on the Sports Direct daily deals have to be seen to be believed, with may items 90% cheaper than normal

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are sales, and then there's the Sports Direct daily deals.

If you're quick, you should still be able to catch this frankly ridiculous bargain. A mid-length women's padded jacket for £8.49.

It's made by Slazenger, and features a padded hood, two hand pockets, and it's made from 100% polyester.

Sports Direct daily deals at a glance Womens mid-length coat, was £84.99 now £8.49 - click here Mens Weather Jacket, was £69.99 now £6.99 - click here Animal Sequin Camisole Top, was £119.99 now £5 - click here Womens Pleated Wrap Playsuit, was £39.99 now £2 - click here Oh Christmas Tree Duvet Set, was £29.99 now £2 - click here Reebok Les Mills Lux Strappy Sports Bra, was £40 now £3 - click here Jack and Jones Marco Chino Trousers, was £45 now £3.50 - click here

Mid-length coats like this are designed to extend down the leg, for extra warmth on cold days, and to protect your trousers if you sit or lean on a damp surface.

The hood is designed to be oversized, which means it can be flipped on when you're wearing a hat, or a hooded sweatshirt underneath.

It's also available in pink, but it costs a little more | Sports Direct

It means the coat is an ideal top layer, which will keep the elements away.

The 90% discount is available on the black version. It's also available in plum, but not for the same price. That's £26.

Next-day delivery is available, but the most economical option is the standard delivery at £4.99.

This mens weatherproof jacket is even cheaper | Sports Direct

While you're on the site, check out this other crazy deal on a Slazenger mens jacket, designed to keep the weather at bay.

It normally costs £69.99, so it's an amazing saving.