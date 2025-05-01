Evaporative coolers are a great way to feel fresh in hot weather | Wowcher

Stay cool this summer for less with this budget-friendly evaporative air cooler – no pipes, no fuss, no sweat.

This might be one of the cheapest floor-standing evaporative coolers on the market right now, thanks to a 65% saving on Wowcher dropping the price to £34.99.

Air coolers work by drawing cooled, evaporating air from a tank of water, and blowing it towards you, offering up a refreshing blast of cool air.

While they don't have a refrigeration unit, so they're not as effective as a proper air conditioning system, they don't need external pipes, and they're cheaper and quieter to run.

The fan is designed to be quiet in operation | Wowcher

All you do is top up the water tank, add ice cubes if you wish, and turn on the fan. Its filters purify the air as it runs, and it can also have a humidifying effect on dry days.

It has a simple control panel, a four-litre water tank, and the fan is designed to run at just 65 decibels, which is handy if you plan to use it in a bedroom.

All you need to do is sign up for the deal by clicking here. You'll need to pay £8.99 for the delivery, and we don't know how long stocks will last, but it's a very cheap way to keep cool when the temperature ramps up.