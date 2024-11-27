This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

After popular demand, Ginsters has revealed that its much-loved Festive Chicken and Stuffing Slice is back.

There's plenty to keep us busy in December from Christmas shopping and parties to planning the big day itself and the Ginsters Festive Slice is perfect for anyone needing a quick and delicious lunch during the busiest time of the year.

Available now nationwide for £1.95, this limited-edition slice is a festive life saver - and it’s currently on offer at Morrisons.

Filled with 100% British chicken, smoked bacon, sage and onion stuffing, potato and a creamy sauce, all wrapped up in golden puff pastry, this seasonal slice delivers the perfect taste of Christmas in every bite.

It’s also ready to eat hot in just eight minutes when cooked in the air fryer, meaning more time for festive fun.

I was lucky enough to sample the festive treat before it headed to supermarket shelves and I wasn’t disappointed.

Two of my favourite things – chicken and pastry – it hit the right spot. Add to the mix some sage and onion stuffing and you have a perfect snack, delicious hot or cold, or even a main meal with some boiled spuds and veg, or chips and gravy (I opted for the latter as northern girls love gravy).

This is up there as one of my favourite savoury slices and I’d be happy to eat them at any time of year, not just at Christmas.

The Festive Slice will be returning to stores across November: Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Co-Op.

Slices:

· Air fry from chilled at 170°C for 8-11 mins.

· Oven cook from chilled at 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4 for 15-20 mins.