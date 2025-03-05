Sky has TV and broadband deals worth looking at | Sky

Sky has slashed the price of Sky Stream to £15/month, including a free Netflix subscription. Find out how it compares to Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Sky is taking the fight to streaming giants Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video with a huge price drop on its Sky Stream service - and a free Netflix deal.

The TV company has dropped the price of its entry-level package to just £15 a month and it includes free Netflix and Sky’s dishless Stream box.

The streaming services still have one main benefit over Sky. They offer monthly rolling subscriptions that can be cancelled at any time, while the cheapest Sky deal locks you in for a contract length of 24 months.

The deal does get you more than a single streaming service. It includes Sky Stream, which is the ‘puck’-like box that allows you to access Sky without the need for a dish. Instead it connects to your broadband to stream Sky TV over the internet connection.

The £15 Sky subscription includes all standard Sky channels and Sky Atlantic, which features hit TV series including House of the Dragon, Succession and Euphoria. It also gives access to Discovery+ and comes with a free Netflix with ads subscription.

Netflix usually charges £5.99 for a subscription with adverts, which means Sky itself costs just £9 per month in the lowest price for the service ever.

The price compares well with more modern streaming services. A standard Netflix subscription is priced at £12.99, while Disney+ is priced at £8.99 per month. Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV, costs £8.99.

Amazon Prime Video is different as it comes as part of a Prime subscription that also includes free delivery on Prime items, access to offers and other benefits. A Prime subscription costs £8.99.

It means the Sky offer is not far off the same price point as individual streaming services. There are more expensive packages add in Ultimate TV, which includes over 140 channels and 12 original Sky channels. It costs £22 per month for the Ultimate TV option.

Adding Sky Sports to the subscription increases the price to £35 and TNT Sports will be another add on if you want Champions League games.