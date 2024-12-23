Review: This heated foot massager is a dream come true for cold winter nights

The Bob and Brad Lite Foot Massager | Bob and Brad

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield tests out a new foot massager that claims to help release tension and ease the discomfort of tired feet

Winter is my favourite time to head out on long walks. There's nothing better than a crisp, fresh, bright morning, just me and my dogs, clocking up some miles as the sun gently rises.

OK, so that hardly ever happens in the UK. But even a muddy walk with my wellies on, crunching through the leaves, taking in the fresh air and avoiding the drizzle can really lift the mood.

Any sort of long walk or run gives your feet a proper workout, though, and it's something we often overlook. When was the last time you booked yourself in for a foot massage? No, I never have either.

It comes with a little remote control, to save you bending down | Bob and Brad

I have, however, been testing an electric foot massager from those physical therapy specialists Bob and Brad. It's rather unimaginatively called the "Lite Foot Massager with Heat" and it does exactly what its name suggests. It massages your feet, with heat.

It's a rather lovely experience once you're used to it. It's aimed at delivering a fairly powerful "Shiatsu" massage, which is all about kneading, pressing, tapping and stretching. Motor technology has meant this sort of therapy is now possible in office chairs, car seats, even scarves. I've tested a few of those products, but I've never had one massage my feet before.

It's really simple to use. Plug it into the mains, slide your feet into the fabric-lined holes, line them up with the pressure pads you feel beneath the soles of your feet, and either press the button on the base, or use the little remote it comes with.

It cycles through a 15-minute routine, and there are three settings, from quite relaxing to fairly brutal. It all depends on what sort of outcome you're trying to achieve.

It is a tad bulky, so you'll need somewhere to store it when you're not using it | Bob and Brad

The mechanism uses compressed air, and you can alter the air intensity, the knead intensity, or the general strength of your massage, all at the touch of a button. You can also control the heat, with two settings. High, let me tell you, is absolutely lovely. Especially on a cold day.

Bob and Brad's experts have tuned the whole setup to improve circulation in your feet, which gives you all sorts of overall benefits.

It's great for a post-walkout recovery, or just for easing tired feet after a long walk. It's also quite nice, on a low setting for just winding down in the evening. It's quiet enough to be running while you're watching TV, for example. Although you might want a lower setting for that.

I have fairly ticklish feet, so I was slightly worried that would be a problem, but you soon get used to it. And it is a bit bulky. It doesn't collapse in any way, so make sure you've got somewhere practical to store it.

It's hard to pick fault with the Lite Foot Massager, actually. I'm not sure I'd use it all that often, but when I feel like I need it, it'll be great having it to hand.

It's also quite well-priced. Normally it costs £119.99, but there's a £20 voucher deal on Amazon at the moment, so make sure you tick a box and you'll get it for £99.99.

You might be able to argue there are cheaper ways of giving yourself a foot massage. But this is simple, effective, and actually very relaxing. It's definitely worth the money.