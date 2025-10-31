I think I’ve found the perfect mules for winter — waterproof, cosy and stylish | Regatta

Look stylish this winter in the Women’s Risley Waterproof Mules from Regatta.

When the temperature drops and the rain won’t stop, finding the perfect blend of comfort, style, and practicality in footwear can feel like a challenge. Thankfully, the Regatta Women’s Risley Waterproof Mules £30 (was £50) tick all the boxes making them an unbeatable winter essential.

The Risley Mules combine a sleek, casual design with a touch of rugged charm. Their rich brown finish complements any winter wardrobe, from cosy knitwear to puffer jackets. Whether you’re running errands, walking the dog, or heading to a relaxed weekend brunch, these mules offer an effortlessly stylish look that doesn’t compromise on comfort.

Built with Regatta’s waterproof technology, these mules are designed to keep your feet warm and dry, no matter how wet the weather gets. The durable, weather-resistant materials protect against splashes and puddles perfect for frosty mornings and drizzly afternoons.

Inside, the plush lining ensures your feet stay snug and comfortable all day long. The easy slip-on design means no fussing with laces or zips just slide them on and go. The supportive sole also provide reliable grip, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor wear.

Risley Waterproof Mules Highlights

Upper: Waterproof moulded mule PVC construction

Inner: Warm faux fur lining

Sole: PVC outsole with angled lugs

This season, don’t sacrifice style for comfort enjoy both with the Regatta Women’s Risley Waterproof Mules. Practical, cosy, and effortlessly chic, they’re the perfect footwear choice for winter days when you want to stay warm, dry, and stylish.

