When it comes to weight loss, I’ve tried every trick in the book but nothing seems to stick. I was intrigued by the idea of using an AI coach to drop a few pounds so I tried the Simple app - and here’s what I thought.

It’s that old cliche - new year, new me - but the fact is, many people want to make a fresh start and change how they feel on January 1, whether it’s about losing weight for health, their fitness levels or fitting into their favourite clothes again.

I tried the Simple app as I was wanted to see if AI-led weight-loss coaching could really work - and you can try it too for £8 a month with 60% off using the code SIMPLEDEAL.

The first thing to know about Simple is there’s no calorie counting and no restrictions. So if you’re tired of programmes which require you to log every calorie or cut the carbs, you’ll be relieved to know you’ll find none of this here.

What it does have is a tool to either take a photograph of your food, or you can type or audio-record your your meals in the app, and it logs your meal as ‘low’, ‘fair’, ‘good’ or ‘optimal’ - so you’ll be given a good steer on whether what’s on your plate is beneficial for you.

The next thing to know is this is a programme based on intermittent fasting. You’ll be encouraged to plan your fast around your days, with eight, seven or even six-hour eating windows for the best results.

And of course, there’s that AI coach, Avo, who is on hand 24/7 to answer any questions and help guide you through your weight loss journey. The AI programme is designed, as many are, to learn more about you as you interact with it, so as it gets to know you better it gives more and more tailored advice. You can ask for healthy recipe ideas, workout suggestions and even help planning your fasting around your schedule that week.

So how do you get started? You start by filling a detailed survey so the app can tailor your plan to you. You’ll answer questions on your health goals, preferences and past experiences with weight loss, and the plans are created by a team of nutritional, behavioural change and digital health experts - so you know it’s safe and certified.

Simple pitches itself as a coaching app for adults who want to live a healthier lifestyle and as an innovative alternative to the diet industry. It teaches its users how to meet their nutritional needs, get active and fast safely.

As for me, six weeks into using the app, I lost around 8lbs, and it didn’t feel particularly strenuous or difficult. I had better weeks than others, but I found the AI coaching really helpful for getting back on track and making realistic plans that would fit into my life, rather than my life revolving around my weight-loss plan.

When you sign up, make sure you make the most of the 60% off deal, where you can pay just £8 a month with the code SIMPLEDEAL.