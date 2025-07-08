The Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector recommended by hair experts is now on sale in the Amazon Prime Day | Amazon

This is not a drill. The Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector jumbo sized bottle is now on sale!

Amazon Prime Day is here, and with it comes a standout deal that’s hard to ignore especially if you’re someone who struggles with dry, damaged, or over-processed hair. The Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Jumbo 250ml is now just £37.66 (original price £56 that’s a huge 33% off). It’s an amazing price for a product that’s rarely on sale. This is a great deal as the normal 30ml sized bottle normally retails in salons for £30 you are getting a lot more product for your money.

Olaplex No.3 isn’t just another conditioning treatment that smells nice and makes your hair feel soft for a day. It uses a patented bond-building technology that repairs broken hair bonds from the inside out. That means it goes deeper than your typical deep conditioner. For those who regularly bleach, dye, straighten, curl, or just generally live life (sun, wind, heat styling), this product addresses the root of the damage.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Jumbo 250ml

This isn’t about masking damage, it's about fixing it. With a pH balance of 4.0–5.0, it’s designed to support the natural acidity of your scalp and hair, allowing it to repair and hydrate without disrupting your hair's ecosystem. The result? Softer, shinier, stronger hair over time.

Over 94% of customers who have used the Olaplex Treatment have given it a positive review. One person wrote: “I’ve been using Olaplex products for years and it’s worth every penny.” Another shopper explained: “Great for bleached hair.”

The jumbo size bottle (250ml) is perfect for consistent use. This isn’t a one-and-done product; regular use (1–2 times per week) gives the best results. So getting more of it, especially at this price, means months of healthy hair maintenance for less than the cost of a single salon treatment.

Who is the Olaplex No3 Treatment for?

If your hair feels like straw after dyeing or bleaching

If you’ve noticed more breakage or thinning

If your curls have lost their shape and spring

If heat styling is a regular part of your life

