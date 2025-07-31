This £22 New Look red gingham dress is perfect for park days, pub lunches and holidays
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you’re after a dress that’ll take you from park days to pub lunches without overheating, New Look’s red gingham midi is a smart pick — and it’s down to £22 in the summer sale (was £36.99).
The red gingham print keeps things classic, while puff sleeves and an open back with bow detail add a bit of shape and interest. The V-neckline is flattering without being fussy - making this easy to wear with sandals or trainers.
It’s the kind of piece you can throw on and go — whether you’re staying local or heading abroad. The midi length makes it practical for day trips or travel, and it layers well if the weather turns.
New Look Red Gingham Midi Dress
- Perfect for summer holidays and staycations
- Lightweight and breezy great for warm weather
- Statement open back with a bow tie for added charm
- Puff sleeves that give it a touch of romance
- Ideal for picnics, brunches, or casual strolls
At £22, it’s an easy addition to any summer wardrobe — especially if you’re after something cool and wearable that doesn’t cost the earth. The New Look Red Gingham V-Neck Midi Dress is available now while stocks last.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday's NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now
