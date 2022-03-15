Best Mother’s Day hampers

Wondering what to buy the mother, grandmother, aunt or special woman in your life for Mother’s Day this year? A hamper is a fabulous choice. Rather than sticking to one gift, they come packed with a selection of goodies for your mum to enjoy - suggesting abundance, celebration, and indulgence. They’re an ideal way of stretching Mother’s Day celebrations beyond the day itself so they linger for the weeks to come.

Big brands have made life easy for us all this year by releasing a range of hampers to match the personality - or specific needs - of the mother figure in your life.

The White Company has released it’s sure-to-sell out ‘Wellness Hamper’ if she needs to reintroduce a little zen into her world (frankly who of us doesn’t right now?) while a choco-holic will dive mouth first into the Hotel Chocolat’s Everything Chocolate Gift Hamper Collection.

When is Mother’s Day?

In the UK, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday 27 March this year. The date’s origin come from the Christian calendar, where it was celebrated as Mothering Sunday.

The day doesn’t fall on the same date each year, but it does always takes place on the fourth Sunday in the festival of Lent and exactly three weeks before Easter Sunday.

If you are buying a hamper which contains food you should check the delivery information. Some products will have a longer shelf life than others and you need to check that what you buy will last until the big day.

What else could I buy for mum?

The White Company Wellness Hamper The White Company Wellness Hamper £110.00 serious relaxation 5/5 Better than a spa day, the White Company Wellness Hamper contains all of their best-selling sleep and calming products to help your dear mum unwind and get some peace (it can be stressful, being a parent). In a gorgeous wicker hamper (no gift wrap required), it will ease all her stresses and strains, containing the: • Sleep Mini Mist (50ml) • Sleep Fragrance Oil (15ml) • Spa Restore Candle (140g) • Calm Shower Foam (200ml) • Spa Retreat Body Oil (125 ml) • Wooden Body Brush Dads: if mum is knackered, this might be one to buy on your little one’s behalf. Buy now

Cartwright and Butler’s The Mother’s Day Hamper Cartwright and Butler’s The Mother’s Day Hamper £60.00 decadent sweet treats 5/5 Oh, we love Cartwright and Butler, who make truly excellent British produce, in a heartily traditional mode. This Mother’s Day hamper comes in a wicker basket - heart-shaped, so your mum won’t miss the symbolism - and is packed with delectable sweet treats (and a bottle of Prosecco for good measure). Full contents: C&B Chocolate Wafer Crispies, C&B Strawberry & White Chocolate Biscuits in Carton, C&BButter Fudge in Tin, C&B Sherbet Pips Sweets in Carton, C&B Strawberry Preserve, Bogetta Poeti Prosecco Buy now

The Mother's Day Hamper The Mother's Day Hamper £100.00 a high-end treat 5/5 Filled to the brim with an abundance of Fortnum’s goodies, this is a hamper that has been put together especially for you to enjoy with mum on Mother’s Day. There’s a selection of delicately aromatic teas, delicious biscuits and delectable jars of preserves. Pour mum a cup of refreshing rose and violet Infusion or a special aromatic Mother’s Day tea, and pass her one of two of the brand’s finest biscuits; rose biscuits and ruby chocolate Florentines. There’s a jar of juicy, fruity strawberry and rose preserve which can be added to mum’s morning slice of hot-buttered toast once you’ve presented her with the hamper. Later in the day, she can enjoy a box of salted caramel ruby chocolate truffles. Available for dispatch from March 7. Buy now

You're Blooming Brilliant Gift Selection You're Blooming Brilliant Gift Selection £50.00 a gorgeous M&S hamper that covers all the bases 4.5/5 A show-stopping hamper with all of mum’s favourite things; a beautiful bloom of flowers, a bottle of bubbly and a sweet treat. The bouquet includes cerise roses, pale pink spray roses and pink antirrhinum, framed by blue eryngium and beautiful foliage. There’s a bottle of pink ‘mumosa’ - a sparkling cocktail made with white wine, raspberry and orange juice made just for mum. The last treat is a box of ‘mumosa whips’ which have been beautifully decorated to look like a fresh floral bunch too. Buy now

The Pocklington Picnic Hamper The Pocklington Picnic Hamper £80.00 a blow-out gesture of generosity 5/5 Cartwright and Butler have a tough time keeping this picnic hamper in stock, and it is not hard to see why. Arriving in a sturdy yet light grey tin (with two handles, ideal for hauling out and about if you want a spring-time picnic) it’s bursting with delicious sweet and savouries - the tomato and basil flatbreads are lush, as is the crumbly, buttery fudge. The Chocolate Wafer Rounds are a particular standout - imagine if a Reece Peanut Butter Cup have poshed up for a special occasion. Replete with English Breakfast tea and York blend medium roast coffee to drink as you nibble, it represents excellent value for money - your mum will be bowled over. Buy now

Tell Your Mum You Love Her Hamper Tell Your Mum You Love Her Hamper £85.00 an alcohol-free feast 5/5 This is a gorgeous alcohol-free afternoon tea hamper, so it’s an ideal choice for mums who don’t drink. The wicker basket is filled to the brim with savoury snacks, tantalising treats, two types of tea and the brand’s much-loved and alcohol-free fizz and Espresso Martini sweets. Buy now

Mother’s Day Gift Mother’s Day Gift £28.00 an affordable option 4.5/5 Sweet, pink, delicious. A selection of confectionary from some top brands: Sass & Belle ‘I’m a Mum’ Metallic Monochrome Mug

Dean’s Strawberry Pavlova Shortbread Rounds

Guppy’s Chocolates Raspberry Shards

Joe & Seph’s Eton Mess Gourmet Popcorn

Mallow & Marsh Raspberry Marshmallow Bar 70% Dark Chocolate

New English Teas Afternoon Tea 10 Tea Bags It does cost an additional £6.50 to get this delivered. Dedicated day delivery available. Buy now

Mother's Day Grow Your Own Garden Hamper Mother's Day Grow Your Own Garden Hamper £40.00 a green-fingered mum 4.5/5 This hamper is ideal for your mum if her happy place is her garden. It’s a gorgeous trug basket containing everything mum needs to get her green fingers going; four different sets of seeds, a trowel, seedling husks and compost. Everything is also eco-friendly and made right here in Britain too. Wonderful. Buy now

Selfridges Selection Mother's Day gift box Selfridges Selection Mother’s Day gift box £185.00 all-over pampering 5/5 Give your Mum an excuse to sit down and take it easy with this luxurious hamper. Kitted out with everything she needs for a pamper-filled evening at home, it features a decadent Selfridges Selection chocolate selection box with plenty of flavours to discover and a bottle of Brut Champagne. It’s not all about the food either, there’s a trio of cosy delights to treat the skin and the senses – cashmere socks, a silk face mask and Diptyque’s iconic Baies candle. Buy now

Cadbury Mum's Treasure Box for Mother's Day Cadbury Mum's Treasure Box for Mother's Day £12.00 Cadbury classics 4.5/5 If your mum loves nothing more than indulging in chocolate, then this is the perfect gift for her. The hamper contains some of the best Cadbury has to offer; Cadbury Roses carton, one Cadbury Dairy Milk 200g Bar with a ‘Love You Mum’ sleeve. There’s also a Cadbury purple gift bag which includes a darkmilk bar, a double decker bar, a caramel bar, a fruit and nut bar and a picnic bar. Buy now