Trending midi dresses on the high street | Oliver Bonas/River Island/New Look

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s summer dress season and the high street has a great range of flattering midi dresses to add to your wardrobe. We’ve rounded up some trending pieces that you’ll want to get your hands on before they sell out.

Let a little sunshine into your wardrobe with this Yellow Lace Trim Button Front Midi Dress from New Look (£25 down from £31.99). Shoppers call this dress ‘really flattering’ with its flutter sleeves and split hem, but advise those with larger busts to size up.

Yellow and green midi dresses | New Look/Oliver Bonas

Or if green’s more your thing, this Diagonal Stripe Green Twist Midi Dress from Oliver Bonas (£40 down from £80) is half price and popular with shoppers. This silky midi dress is perfect for hot summer days, and reviewers say it’s comfortable, true to size and great for special occasions.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Beige Graphic Puff Sleeve Swing Midi Dress from River Island (£55) gives sipping-wine-in-the-Med vibes, and its colourful print and short puff sleeves give a laid-back summer holiday feel. If you want to dress it up for the evening, pair with statement earrings or chunky heels.

Beige swing dress and black mesh bodycon | River Island

Or if you’re looking for an LDB (long black dress), shoppers love this Black Mesh Ruched Bodycon Midi Dress from River Island (£38). This sleeveless high-neck number is great for formal and evening events and isn’t just for summer - this will work for Christmas parties too if you want to get really organised.

This Square Neck Strappy Midi Cami Slip Dress from M&S (£19.50) is in demand as people get shopping for their summer getaways. This is a great choice to pack in your suitcase as it works well as a poolside day dress with a floppy hat and sandals, or can be dressed up for a night out with heels and a jacket.

Green cami dress and modal dress | M&S