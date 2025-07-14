Julian Boote couldn't believe he had won such a big prize | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A 65-year-old former lorry driver couldn’t believe his luck when a £132,000 Mercedes landed on his driveway – all from a 24p ticket. Now he’s planning a life on the road.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former lorry driver is looking forward to a much more comfortable retirement than he expected after he won a £132,000 Mercedes in a 24p prize draw.

Julian Boote, from Stoke-on-Trent, was given the surprise of his life when presenters from online competition firm BOTB turned up at his house to hand him the keys to the Mercedes AMG G-63.

The 65-year-old was at home when BOTB's Christian Williams knocked on his door. “You’re joking.” Julian exclaimed, stunned as he stepped outside to see the bright green SUV parked nearby.

“I’ve never won anything. I’m so overwhelmed – to win something like this just doesn’t happen to us,” he said.

The former HGV driver had had a challenging year | BOTB

“I’ve always looked at these cars and thought how amazing they look. Now I feel like a footballer!”

Julian had entered a couple of BOTB’s competitions and didn’t even know what he’d won until he saw it in front of him.

The Mercedes AMG G-63 is a design classic, famed for its distinctive boxy design, and the version Julian won has a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine.

The father-of-three and grandfather-of-seven was joined by his family – including his wife, who had been secretly in on the surprise – as he got to sit inside the car and fire up the roaring engine.

“I wondered why they were all at my house,” he said. “Me and my wife don’t keep any secrets from each other, so I think she felt a bit guilty!”

Despite his excitement, the win has left Julian with a tough decision. After a challenging 12 months, he’s seriously considering the hefty cash alternative – and using some of it to buy a new motorhome.

“It’s life-changing and has certainly come at the right time. We’ve had a pretty bad year,” he said. “As much as I wanted the car and could see myself driving up and down the road in it, the cash will mean a lot to us.”

He's considering taking a cash alternative to pay for a motorhome | BOTB

Julian, who is currently semi-retired and set to become fully-retired later this year, recently sold his old motorhome.

“I’ve regretted it ever since,” he added. “Getting a new one would mean we can enjoy retirement properly.”

He plans to travel the UK and Europe in it, taking full advantage of his freedom.

Christian said: “Julian’s reaction was absolutely brilliant – he was completely speechless! The G63 is a showstopper of a vehicle and one of our most popular prizes, so it was a pleasure to surprise such a lovely winner.”

He added: “Whether he keeps the car or takes the cash for a motorhome, I’m just thrilled that this prize will make his retirement even more enjoyable. What a way to start the next chapter!”

BOTB gives away posh cars for peanuts every week, as well as lifestyle prizes and cash. The latest grand prize on offer is a brand new house worth £725,000 in Dorset with tickets priced at just 99p.

To find out more about the prizes on offer, click here.

Gut Wealth Take back control of your gut health before 25% off deal ends on Sunday £ 134.00 Buy now Buy now IBS sufferers across the UK say Gut Wealth gave them their lives back — now you can try it too for less. This award-winning, UK-made postbiotic supplement has transformed daily life for thousands, easing cramps, urgency, and bloating in as little as two weeks. For a limited time only, you can save 25% and get free delivery when you order. Don’t miss your chance to feel like yourself again — the offer ends midnight Sunday. Order Gut Wealth here now before the deal’s gone

Wowcher Snap up this bargain Croatia beach holiday while it lasts (affiliate links) £ 160.00 Buy now Buy now We’ve found one of the best summer travel deals going — a luxury Croatia beach break for less than £160 per person, including return flights and daily breakfast. You’ll stay up to seven nights at the 4-star Park Plaza Verudela Pula, a modern beachfront hotel with outdoor pools, bars and direct access to the Adriatic. Pula itself is packed with Roman ruins, charming old streets, lively cafés and picture-perfect bays. This is a brilliant option for couples or families looking for guaranteed sunshine at a price that won’t blow the budget. But with demand high and prices rising, you’ll need to move fast to secure your spot. Book your Croatian getaway here