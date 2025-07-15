Thrills, spills and family fun await at M&D’s Theme Park, with water rides, rollercoasters and attractions for all ages | M&D's

Parents, breathe easy — M&D’s has slashed its unlimited rides wristband to just £16.95 for the summer holidays.

Parents desperate to burn off some of that endless school holiday energy without blowing the budget are in luck — because Scotland’s favourite theme park has just dropped an unlimited rides deal that’s hard to beat.

For just £16.95 each (plus a small admin fee), you can grab an Unlimited Ride Day Pass to M&D’s Theme Park in Motherwell — a 34% saving on the usual price. The wristband gives you access to all outdoor rides from 11am right through to 6pm on valid summer holiday dates.

The deal covers weekends and school holidays through summer, and it’s simple to redeem — just flash your wristband at the gate and ride as much as you like. From family-friendly classics to white-knuckle favourites, there’s something for everyone, and kids of all ages are welcome (height restrictions apply on some rides).

Expect plenty to fill your day, with over a dozen outdoor rides ranging from high-speed coasters and spinning thrills to gentle carousels and fun attractions for little ones. Opening hours extend to 6pm in peak months, giving you a full day to make the most of every ride — and with Strathclyde Country Park on the doorstep, there are even more ways to round out your visit.

Whether you’re herding toddlers, entertaining teens or rounding up the whole family, this offer makes a day of thrills affordable. The pass excludes coin-op games and specialist attractions, but all the outdoor rides you know and love are included.

With summer dates booking fast, now’s the time to lock in your adventure — before everyone else does.

