Green tea, coffee, oolong – whatever your hot drink, this Ninja kettle lets you pick the exact temperature, and it’s now down to £70 on Amazon

If you're a lover of green tea, are you aware that it should be brewed about 20 °C cooler than black tea? It's not the only drink that aficionados insist on being heated just right, either.

Jasmine tea really shouldn't be boiled, and neither should white tea. Oolong tea, whatever that is, is apparently also better at a lower temperature.

Coffee geeks can also be fussy about temperature. Boiling water straight from the kettle is fine, but there are people out there who believe it shouldn't be a degree over 90C. Although apparently 93C is the perfect formula for a cafetiere or espresso.

The Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle has fallen to its lowest price for a while | Ninja

This is the reason gadgets like the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle exist. It has a panel on its base that lets you choose the exact temperature in degrees Celsius that you want your water at.

And, for instance, if you drink a lot of green tea, you're not only missing out on the perfect cuppa without this tech, but you're wasting some energy.

But that's not the only trick up the Perfect Temperature Kettle's sleeve. It also has a rapid boil system that can bring a cup of water to its fizzing crescendo in under 50 seconds.

Just set the temperature and wait for it to rapidly boil | Amazon

And it can hold on to the temperature you've set it to for up to 30 minutes. Perfect for those who like to chug back a few fruit teas in one sitting, for example.

The controls are really simple, there's no messing about with WiFi or apps, just press some buttons and set up the process on an LED display.

The best bit? The price. Normally this clever kettle costs £99.99, but at the moment you can get it on a limited-time deal for just £70 - and that's the cheapest we've seen it for a long time.

The deal is on Amazon, and it undercuts Ninja direct, which has it on at £79.99.

It's a limited-time deal, and we don't know how long it will last, so if you're fussy about the temperature of your tea, grab one while you can.

