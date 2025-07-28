Keter's Store it Out Pro hasn't been this cheap in years | Amazon

Keter’s bestselling garden shed is down to just £119.99 in a time-limited Amazon deal – the lowest price seen in years.

According to price trackers, the last time Keter's Store it Out Pro storage shed was this cheap, it was back in 2022, on Black Friday.

At a remarkable £119.99 , it's even cheaper than last year's Black Friday price, but there are a couple of catches.

Firstly, it's a limited-time deal on Amazon, knocking 29% off the £170 retail price, and we don't know how long the deal will last for. The last time it dropped, to £129.99, the window was very short.

It's perfect for storing garden tools and other outdoor clutter | Amazon

The other hitch is it's only available in one colour at this price, and that's the beige and brown. If you wanted the grey version, it's still £170.

But if you can catch the deal and you like the beige version, it's an absolute bargain for an incredibly versatile storage solution.

It can swallow up garden tools like lawnmowers, strimmers, chainsaws, and leaf-blowers, or it will take a huge pile of garden furniture cushions.

This being the 1,200l “Pro” version it will even swallow up two wheelie bins, which makes it an ideal way to tidy up your home's frontage.

It can even swallow up a pair of 240l wheelie bins | Amazon

Keter storage units are made of a tough resin, which is maintenance free and completely weather proof.

They need self-assembly, but the instructions are decent and it should take less than an hour to construct, with basic tools.

It doesn't come with a pad lock supplied, so you'd have to buy one yourself if you wanted it securing, and next-day delivery isn't available, but Amazon Prime members will get quicker delivery.

To find out more, to see the colours, or secure the deal before it disappears, click here.

