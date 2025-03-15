Celebrity Style Solutions: Get Meghan Markle’s stunning style from her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Recreate Meghan Markle’s stylish outfits from her new Netflix series with affordable pieces.

I’m not sure what it is, but I can’t get enough of Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show. With Love, Meghan may have been absolutely panned by critics - and even some of her own fans - but I can’t help but love it. Yes, it’s a bit cringe at times, with its over-the-top niceties and slightly staged feel, but there’s just something about it that draws me in.

While the show seems to centre around Meghan cooking for friends, I think it’s her effortless style that truly steals the spotlight. Her wardrobe is a masterclass in understated elegance, with subtle nods to quiet luxury that perfectly complement her polished aesthetic.

With Love, Meghan: Daniel Martin and Meghan Markle’s friendship, how did he create her bridal make-up? Daniel appears in the first episode of With Love. Photo: Netflix | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

From structured tailoring to more relaxed, boho styles featuring designer labels such as Loro Piana and Ralph Lauren. Don’t worry if these brands are out of your reach. I've put together some more affordable items. Here’s how you can get the Duchess style on a budget.

M&S Collection Air-Yarn Crew Neck Knitted Vest £19.50 and M&S Cream Straight Leg Trousers £39.50 | M&S

The key to Meghan Markle’s effortless style is to wear a lot of neutrals and muted tones. The M&S Collection Air-Yarn Crew Neck Knitted Vest £19.50 and M&S Cream Straight Leg Trousers £39.50 are the perfect combination for an everyday look.

New Look Khaki Textured Satin Midi Slip Skirt £25.99 is a much more affordable option. Paired with the Khaki Side Slit Jumper £8.00 a | New Look

The duchess also chose to wear earthy-tones like the olive green jumper and matching satin skirt. Whilst the actual maxi-skirt from Ayr costs around $225 the New Look Khaki Textured Satin Midi Slip Skirt £25.99 is a much more affordable option. Paired with the Khaki Side Slit Jumper £8.00 and you’ve got the complete look for a lot less.

For more outfit inspiration check out the series With Love, Meghan available to watch on Netflix now.

