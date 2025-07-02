I got so many compliments at the gym when I wore the Cath Kidston Wireless Earbuds - now half price | Debenhams

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These Cath Kidston earbuds are now half price and I'm obsessed.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I honestly didn’t expect much from earbuds but the Cath Kidston VQ Story Tree 'Skylark' TWS Wireless Earbuds have exceeded my expectation’s and at now half price.

First off, let’s talk about the design. I got so many compliments at the gym when I wore them. The hand-applied Skylark finish is stunning, delicate, floral, and just beautifully Cath Kidston. They’re so unique and stylish that I actually want people to see them in my ears (which, let’s be real, isn’t always the case with tech).

Cath Kidston VQ Story Tree 'Skylark' TWS Wireless Earbuds

Cath Kidston VQ Story Tree 'Skylark' TWS Wireless Earbuds | Debenhams

Pairing them was a breeze. Literally seconds and I’m rubbish when it comes to techy stuff like that. I’ve used them with both my iPhone and iPad, and they’ve never missed a beat (thanks Bluetooth 5.3!). I can walk around my flat without carrying my phone and the connection holds perfectly with no dropouts, no fuzz.

The battery life is really good and the charging case is compact. It charges them automatically when I pop them in, and gives me days of extra listening without plugging anything in.

They’re also really comfortable. I’ve always struggled with earbuds falling out or feeling sore after an hour but not these. The three different ear tips let me find the perfect fit, and they sit snugly without any pressure. I even went for a jog and they stayed put the entire time.

The noise cancelling isn’t active noise cancellation like some high-end models, but it’s really impressive for passive ENC. They block out most background noise, so I can enjoy my music or calls without distraction even on public transport.

These earbuds are beautiful, powerful, easy to use, and incredibly comfortable. For £29.99, they feel like a luxury treat that I didn’t have to splurge for. I’m genuinely in love with them.

Even better, the Skylark design is just one of several beautiful options in the collection. There’s also the charming Bee design, the sweet and nostalgic Strawberry Garden, and more each one with that signature Cath Kidston touch. It honestly made it hard to choose, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I end up collecting another pair just for the aesthetic.

⛱️ How to get airport lounge access from just £11 – without flying business class

✈️ You don’t need a premium ticket to enjoy a quieter, more comfortable airport experience. Lounge access is available to all travellers – and you can now pre-book passes from just £11. Holiday Extras offers discounted lounge access at 22 UK airports with complimentary snacks, drinks, Wi-Fi and up to 60% off.

🌍 Flying further afield? Lounge Pass gives you entry to over 800 VIP lounges worldwide – perfect for international or return trips. And for one-off getaways or group travel, this Wowcher lounge voucher is just £2 and gives up to 25% off for you and up to six others. Most lounges include drinks, snacks and flight info screens – a simple travel upgrade that makes early check-ins a lot more enjoyable. 🍷

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now