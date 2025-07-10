£33.99 for top-spec security tech is such a bargain | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon’s Prime Day has delivered a huge discount on Blink’s security bundle—grab the Outdoor 4 and Blink Doorbell for just £33.99 while stocks last.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making your home more secure has never been cheaper. Video doorbells and security cameras are tumbling in price as the technology becomes more ubiquitous - but we definitely didn't expect to see premium camera tech come this cheap.

It's a Prime Day deal on Amazon, and there's only a few days left to claim the deal, but if you can catch it by the end of Friday you can get a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Doorbell for just £33.99.

This bundle would normally cost £119.98, so it's one of the biggest Prime Day savings out there, and it's for two cutting-edge devices, not last-year's tech.

Images from the devices are sent to your phone, or to an Alexa display | Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 camera can monitor your home either indoors or outdoors, and it's completely wireless, powered by lithium batteries that can keep it running for up to two years.

The doorbell is also completely wireless, and it's the latest model, so it has 1080P footage, infrared night vision and two-way audio.

Buying into the Blink security ecosystem will give you a 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan, which lets you save and share clips and unlock other features.

But even just as a standalone system this is an incredible bargain, and it's a great opportunity to upgrade your home security.

To find out more, or to catch the deal, click here to go to the Amazon page.

Amazon Stoplock Pro steering wheel lock slashed to £36.99 in Prime Day deal £ 36.99 Buy now Buy now Modern car security systems can be bypassed alarmingly quickly, using relay devices to amplify the signal from your key fob - unlocking, and even starting, your car. It means your car's security system just isn't secure enough any more, which has led lots of people to add a second layer of security - this time a physical layer. There are lots of options on the market, but Stoplock has led the way for many years, and its Stoplock Pro lock is one of its most popular - and Amazon is selling one for £36.99 as part of its Prime Day sales bonanza.

Amazon This £9.99 desktop fan can blast you with 2,400rpm of cooling power £ 9.99 Buy now Buy now This whisper-quiet desktop fan is just £9.99 in the Prime Day sales – that’s a 29% saving. It’s USB-chargeable, stable, and perfect for use on your desk or bedside table. The deal ends on Friday, so grab a cooling summer bargain while it lasts.