Black Friday discount code knocks £220 off this flagship robot vacuum

The Eufy X10 Pro is one of the most popular appliances in the Black Friday sales

According to Amazon, the Eufy X10 Pro is one of its top Black Friday sellers this year - and it’s clear to see why given the huge saving

If you're in the market for a robot vacuum, Black Friday is quite simply the best time to buy one. That's true of most household tech, but robot vacuums are proving to be among the most popular items in 2024.

And why not? They take away one of the most monotonous household chores, and sending them out on regular cleaning cycles will mean you always wake up to spotless carpets and tiles in your home.

It's possible to buy a robot vacuum for less than £100, but if you want something that comes with all the bells and whistles, you could find yourself paying well over £1,000. But not during the Black Friday season.

Truth be told, it's every bit as competent as the Omni S1 Pro. It doesn't have the theatrical oxygenating system in its base station, and its rollers work differently, but I've used one for several months and it's a fabulous bit of kit.

The best bit though, thanks to Black Friday, it's at its cheapest ever price. For a limited time, you can head to the Eufy website, place your order, and use the code WS24BFAP008 at the checkout.

You'll notice the price drops by £220, bringing it down to a very reasonable £579. That's a 28% discount.

The offer is also available on other selling platforms, including Amazon, so if you're a Prime member, you could also order it with fast and free delivery.

Just remember, the deal won't last long, because Black Friday is approaching quickly. It's likely to be back to its normal price by Cyber Monday, on December 2.