Amazon Prime Day Deal: Levi's women's ‘the perfect tee’ – now just £11.40 | Amazon

Levi's Women's ‘The Perfect Tee’ now has 44% off in the Amazon Prime Day event.

Amazon Prime Day is delivering unbeatable savings, and this one is a must-have for any wardrobe. The Levi's Women's The Perfect Tee T-Shirt £11.40 that’s 44% of the recommended retail price of £20.

This timeless everyday essential features Levi's iconic Batwing logo, a bold and instantly recognisable design that adds a classic edge to any outfit. It's made from cotton sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative, meaning your purchase supports more sustainable cotton farming practices worldwide.

Designed with an oversized fit, this tee offers a relaxed and effortless look. However, Levi's recommends sizing down by one or two sizes for the best fit, depending on your preferred style. Sizes range from XXS to XXL and it’s available in a variety of colours including grey, red, black, white and more.

Product details

100% Cotton

Machine Wash

Crew Neck

Whether you're upgrading your own basics or shopping for someone else, this is a Prime Day offer worth snapping up while stocks last.

