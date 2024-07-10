The new Echo Spot can be had at nearly half its true price thanks to a limited-time deal | Amazon

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield takes a close look at Amazon’s newest product and explains how you can get one at nearly half price

One of Amazon's most hotly anticipated Alexa relaunches has landed, just in time for Amazon Prime Day. There's a new version of the Echo Spot, which was one of the brand's most popular smart speakers.

The 2024 edition looks very different to its predecessor, despite it taking up a similar footprint on your desk or bedside table - there's no longer a round, full-screen display, we now have a front-facing speaker and a semi-circular display above it.

The Echo Spot has always been marketed as a "smart clock" so it doesn't come with the full suite of features you'd get on, say, an Echo Show, but it makes it a great, lightweight device to use as an alarm clock by your bedside.

You get full Alexa voice control, weather notifications, smart home controls on the display, and even Matter integration - all pumping through an improved speaker that now faces towards you.

The notable omission on the new Echo Spot is that there's no camera. This will come as welcome news to some, but for those of us who like to use their smart speaker as a video-calling device, you'll need to opt for an Echo Show instead. You can use the Spot for voice calls, though.

Other new features centre around customisation, with customisable colour schemes, and animations, and there's a cool "whisper" mode so you can liaise with Alexa without waking a partner.

Overall then, it's a superb reboot of an already excellent device. And if you want one already, they're really cheap at the moment, thanks to Amazon Prime Day looming large.

Normally, they'll cost £79.99, but if you're an Amazon Prime member and you're quick enough to secure one before they run out, you can get one for £49.99.

If you're not a Prime Member, don't worry, there's a trial membership available that will give you 30 days of free access to deals like this, all the Amazon Prime Day deals, and then fast, free deliveries and all the other benefits.