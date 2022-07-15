Aldi’s new gazebo on sale in time for the heatwave - how to buy

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It won’t have escaped your notice that it’s hot outside - and set to get even hotter. In parts of the UK it’s predicted it might hit 35C next week, which makes the launch of Aldi’s new garden gazebo as opportune, timing wise, as you can imagine.

Offering a shady sweet spot - ideal for family meals or outdoor parties - it’ll keep you cool on these hot summer days - or, indeed, dry should you need some shelter if the weather turns inclement (we are in the UK after all!)

It’d make an ideal spot to relax with some chilled drinks or even to house the Gardenline Gas Pizza Oven that keeps selling out at Aldi (currently in stock and on sale!).

Over past summers, Aldi has had a knack for spotting sell-out garden products, with their Swinging Egg Chair the cult summer product of 2020 and 2021, as well as their inflatable hot tubs, which were a sell-out item during the first lock-down. If you’re interested in the Aldi Gazebo, then, you may be well-advised to act fast - their SpecialBuys garden products have a history of flying off the shelves.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest addition to Aldi’s impressive Garden Specialbuys section.