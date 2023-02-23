Best men’s down jackets 2023 from Columbia, Patagonia, and Arcteryx

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The British winter is with us, and the country’s compact summer and the often extreme conditions of its Munros, Wainwrights and 3000s mean that a puffer jacket is required for all four seasons.

Given their high cost and indispensability, hikers, campers and baggers should give more consideration to this piece of equipment than most kit items.

What to look for in a down jacket?

Other than warmth and weight, buyers should study the product breathability and packability, along with its performance in wet conditions.

Read More Best waterproof hiking trousers to keep you dry and comfortable out on the trail

If plotting a hike in changeable conditions you may be constantly peeling off and re-adding layers. This is where packability is important - ideally you should be able to fold the jacket down to a size small enough to fit in your rucksack with ease, without completely sacrificing its warming properties.

What do you do outdoors?

Outdoorsy types should also consider how active they are going to be. Those planning to be constantly on the move might want to opt for a zoned-fill jacket with synthetic panels to ensure greater breathability. Campers who may be sitting outdoors in cold conditions, however will want to prioritise warmth, opting for a weightier jacket with higher fill power should be a top priority.

You should also consider whether your jacket needs to be water repellent. If using your jacket as a mid-layer under a waterproof jacket this would be less of a priority. On the other hand if you’re looking to utilise the jacket as an outer-layer you might want to opt for a jacket with water-resistant, synthetic down that can protect itself during a light rain shower.

How much will it cost me?

Sadly, there’s no getting round the fact that a jacket up to the task will set you back a few quid due to the premium cost of down..

Decathlon offers admirable efforts for under £50, but for a quality jacket you are looking at between £150 and £200, with premium coats designed for freezing conditions costing closer to £500.

Best down jackets at a glance

Black Diamond Access Down Hoody Best For a great all-rounder £ 139.00 Buy now Buy now Insulation: Animal down; Weight: 441g; Size range: S-XL; Colour options: 4 Living up to its billing of a “do-it-all” down jacket, this midweight item would be suitable for a trip to the shops or the slopes. We tested this puffer out when Scotland was experiencing freezing conditions caused by winds from Siberia and Scandinavia and were never at risk of catching a cold due to the 700-fill goose down insulation. The jacket’s water-resistance was a surprise plus, the DWR (durable waterproof repellent) treated down holding up well in snowy and sleety conditions. Despite being one of the heavier jackets we trialled, the Access Down hoody’s compressibility made it an easy fit for our small backpack. This convenience paired with its ability in all weathers make the Black Diamond a superb option for lightweight days in the hills.

Arcteryx Cerium SV Hoody Best For simply the best down jacket we tried £ 294.00 Buy now Buy now Insulation: Animal and synthetic down; Weight: 415g; Size range: S-XXL; Colour options: 3 We feel cosy just thinking about this jacket. When removed from its lunchbox-sized pack the Cerium SV Hoody practically bursts into life due to its quality 850-fill goose down. This filling provides a high warmth to weight ratio and would be well-suited to a number of activities whether it be winter camping, hiking or mountaineering. The jacket’s DWR treatment paired with the strategic use of Coreloft™ synthetic insulation in areas prone to moisture meant that the jacket held up well when tested in light precipitation, while the snug hood and collar kept out unwanted chilly breezes. The price will put off some, but we believe that the Cerium SV Hoody is worth the outlay.

Columbia Alpine Crux Down Jacket Best For a good option for layering in warmer weather £ 270.00 Buy now Buy now Insulation: Animal down; Weight: 282g; Size range: S-XXL; Colour options: 2 This lightweight option packs a punch thanks to clever use of heat-retaining technologies. The Alpine Crux’s Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective Technology retains body heat which meant that we stayed warm for the duration of our trek in freezing conditions. The stitchless baffling means there’s minimal risk of the tightly packed 800 fill-down insulation leaking and causing cold spots. The water resistant fabric meant that light rain was no issue We’d recommend using this jacket as an outer layer while hiking in spring, summer and autumn.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket Best For cyclists £ 190.00 Buy now Buy now Insulation: Primaloft; Weight: 337g; Size range: XS-XXL; Colour options: 7 The Nano Puff’s adaptability has made it a perennial favourite with hikers, cyclists and travellers. The lightweight Primaloft insulation and no-frills approach to features means this jacket can be folded up into an internal chest pocket and stuffed into most side pockets for travel. Due to the synthetic down and DWR the jacket kept our reviewer well-insulated during a downpour. We’d say the Nano Puff is ideal as an outer layer for three seasons, while in winter it can be used as a mid-layer.

Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody Best For a great featherweight option £ 157.00 Buy now Buy now Insulation: Plumafill; Weight: 264g; Size range: XS-XXL; Colour options: 4 Weighing in at just 264g the Micro Puff is the featherweight champion of the down jacket. The Pertex Quantum GL shell paired with the synthetic Plumafill down provides protection in cool conditions (as a midlayer) whilst keeping weight to the absolute - and we mean absolute - minimum. As with the Nano Puff, the synthetic fill meant that we were insulated in wet conditions. We loved utilising the Micro Puff’s under-the-helmet hood construction on a breezy bike ride, the jacket’s elasticised cuffs also protecting us from a nasty headwind.