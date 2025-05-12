Customers share amazing before and after results of skincare brand that took the world by storm - Abigail's results 47 Skin | 47 Skin

47 Skin is the skincare brand taking over social media with customers sharing their amazing before and after results.

Award-winning skincare brand 47 Skin has rapidly gained popularity throughout the UK and internationally. Unlike many prominent brands that originate in major fashion capitals, 47 Skin's story began unexpectedly in the Yorkshire countryside.

Founder Nic Taylor suffered with blemishes for over ten years, when one day out of the blue, a parcel arrived from his Grandmother. Nic explained: “I’d tried what felt like every single product and salon treatment under the sun, and spent thousands of pounds. Nothing worked.

Nic Taylor, founder of 47 Skin, | 47 Skin

“I even resorted to medication which led to a short period of depression. But in January 2017, Grandma sent me a pot of cream through the post with a handwritten note urging me to try it. I was sceptical, but to my complete surprise it cleared my spots and blemishes in just four days.”

Nic was blown away by the product's results that he tracked down and partnered with the scientist behind the formulation. He founded the company in 2019 and he’s not the only one who has been amazed by the results; customers from all over the world have been praising the skincare products on social media.

Customer before and after results.

Abigail's results with 47 Skin | 47 Skin

Taking to TikTok one person said: “My skin is the clearest and healthiest (and not dried out!) that it's been in years.” Another added: “I have had nothing but a great experience so far with 47 skin ”

Whilst a third explained: “I cannot speak more highly about this brand, their products and their customer service! I've been using the facial cleanser , the anti-blemish serum and the silver mask for the last few years and could not be happier with the results. Brands like 47 Skin that have quality products that work and customer service like theirs is what drives customer loyalty. And I am one loyal customer!

Jaime's results with 47 Skin | 47 Skin

What is the Silver Chitoderm ingredient that features in the 47 Skin products?

The brand's name originates from silver, element 47. Its unique and potent antibacterial component addresses the bacterial origin of blemishes.

Clinically tested to kill up to 99.9% of breakout-causing bacteria.

Helps calm inflammation and reduce visible redness .

A unique formula designed to support skin repair and help prevent future breakouts.

Tough on blemishes, yet gentle, hydrating and kind to skin

The award-winning 47 Skin products are suitable for all skin types and are available to shop via the website , Boots and Harrods stores.

