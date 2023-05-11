Zoe Ball has announced she won’t be hosting Radio 2’s Breakfast Show for three weeks as she begins filming for her new show.

The presenter shared the news on the programme on Wednesday (May 10), informing listeners that Gary Davies will be filling her shoes from next week.

Gary currently fronts the 9.30am-12pm slot on the station following the departure of Ken Bruce. However, new permanent host Vernon Kay will take over from him on Monday.

She said: “[Vernon’s] new show starts in five days, the countdown has begun. But don’t worry, you don’t have to miss Gary, because he’s then going to look after this show for three weeks because I’m off filming something.”

The 52-year-old radio and television presenter hadn’t disclosed details as to what she is filming for - but it is thought it could be for her upcoming ITV talent show Mamma Mia.

The competition series, which will air later this year, will see hopefuls compete for a chance to play Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia! in London’s West End.

In a tweet, she said: “Super-Trouper-Duper happy to announce that I’m the host of Mamma Mia: I Have a Dream. A brand new talent show coming later this year to @itv and @itvx now…where’s my dungarees #MammaMiaDream.”