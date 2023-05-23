World Spa Awards 2023: full list of Scottish nominees for Best Hotel Spa

The nominees for the World Spa Awards have officially been announced including those nominated for Scotland’s Best Hotel Spa for 2023. This will be the ninth annual event for the spa and wellness industry.

According to their website : “World Spa Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in spa and wellness tourism through our annual awards programme. We aim to inspire exceptional standards and connect spa consumers with the best in spa and wellness tourism.”

The event is set to take place on October 3, 2023 and fans will have the chance to vote for their favourite spa in Scotland. Winners will receive a World Spa Award™, a world-class achievement that provides businesses with the ideal marketing tool to promote their award-winning products and services ahead of competitors.

The awards are a globally recognised brand that have the unique ability to offer international status of excellence and increase awareness to the spa and wellness industry. You can check out previous winners of the awards on the website .

So, which spas in Scotland have been nominated for the prestigious prize? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to vote for Scotland’s Best Hotel Spa 2023

Those hoping to support their favourite spa can cast their vote on the World Spa Awards website . Voting opened on May 16, and will officially close on August 8.

Full list of Scotland’s Best Hotel Spa 2023