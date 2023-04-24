Friends star Matthew Perry has said he will remove Keanu Reeves’ name from “mean” references to the actor in his memoir. The jibes, which Matthew branded as “stupid”, will not be directed toward Keanu in future copies of his autobiography.

The 17 Again actor, who is best known for playing Chandler Bing in US sitcom Friends, made two references to The Matrix star Keanu Reeves throughout his memoir. The memoir is titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he recounts his struggle with substance abuse and addiction.

Matthew revealed he pulled Keanu’s name out of the book because they are now neighbours. He also noted he has apologised to him in previous interviews.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, Matthew said: “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologised publicly to him. Any future version of the book will not have his name in it.”

The comment in question involved him asking why Keanu “still walks among us” when “talented” actors like River Phoenix had died. “It was a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” Matthew said of the jibe.

In a previous apology, Matthew confirmed he chose Reeves “at random” and was a “big fan” of the actor. In a statement to People back in October 2022 , Matthew said: “I apologise. I should have used my name instead”.

What did Matthew Perry say about Keanu Reeves?

In the book, Matthew describes River as a genius who was “way ahead” of his time. Matthew worked with River on the 1988 film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.

The sentence reads: "River was a beautiful man, inside and out - too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"

River Phoenix and Heath Ledger deaths

