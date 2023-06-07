Hit West End musical Come From Away has announced a UK tour that will begin next year. The winner of four Olivier Awards, it was on the West End at the Phoenix Theatre from February 2019 until January 2023.

Come From Away is based on events in the Newfoundland town of Gander during the week following the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York, when 38 planes containing 7,000 passengers were diverted to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The characters in the musical are based on, and share the names of real life Gander residents and the stranded travellers they housed and fed. The musical shows the bond that residents and those stranded grow over time.

The tour will run for over 10 months, kicking off on March 1 2024 at the Curve Theatre in Leicester before ending on January 5, 2025 at the Lowry in Salford. Here are all the tour dates and how to get tickets.

Most Popular

How to get tickets to Come From Away

Tickets to see Come From Away as it embarks on a mammoth UK tour can be purchased from the official website . Some tickets are currently already available whilst some areas may have to wait.

Full UK Come From Away tour dates