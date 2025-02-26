Voxblock launches ‘Stories for Schools’ competition to support literacy in classrooms across the UK

Voxblock, the screen-free audiobook company, has launched ‘Stories for Schools,’ a nationwide competition designed to bring the power of audiobooks into classrooms across the UK.

As part of its commitment to improving literacy and encouraging a love of storytelling, Voxblock is giving away five Voxblock Mini-Packs to primary schools. Each winning school will receive a Voxblock player and a curated selection of audiobooks to integrate into their learning environment.

Research from the National Literacy Trust shows that audiobooks play a significant role in supporting literacy development, particularly for reluctant readers and children with additional learning needs. Listening to audiobooks helps improve vocabulary, comprehension, and listening skills, making storytelling more accessible for all learners.

“Our goal with ‘Stories for Schools’ is to provide primary schools with a valuable resource that fosters literacy in an engaging, screen-free way,” said Wis Jantarasorn, Sales Director at Voxblock. “We believe every child should have the opportunity to experience the joy of stories, and audiobooks are an excellent tool to support their reading journey.”

How Schools Can Enter

Nominations for ‘Stories for Schools’ are open to parents, teachers, and school staff who believe their school would benefit from a Voxblock audiobook pack. Entrants are asked to explain how audiobooks could make a difference to their students and why their school deserves to win.

The winners will be selected based on:

Commitment to literacy – How the school currently supports reading and storytelling.

Potential impact of audiobooks – How the prize would benefit students.

Creativity in learning – How the school engages children in reading and listening.

A judging panel, including representatives from Voxblock and Scottish Book Trust, will select one winning school from each of the following regions:

Scotland

North England

South England

Wales

Northern Ireland

Competition Details & Deadline

Entries for the ‘Stories for Schools’ competition are open until March 31. Winning schools will be announced in April 2025, with prizes delivered shortly after.

For more details and to submit a nomination, visit www.voxblock.co.uk.

Voxblock is a screen-free audiobook player designed to provide children with an independent and engaging way to enjoy stories. With no Wi-Fi, apps, or downloads required, Voxblock makes storytelling simple, accessible, and hands-on.

The company’s mission is to support literacy and provide an alternative to screen-based entertainment through high-quality audiobooks.