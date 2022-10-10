Halloween is almost here and how better to celebrate the occasion than discovering the creepy underbelly of the UKs most-adored cities.

Tripadvisor has revealed its top 10 best rated Halloween events across the UK which are perfect for families, friends, or individuals looking for a fright.

Most places look harmless in the daytime, but when the night starts to draw in, a cobweb of mysteries and sordid secrets start to unfold.

From a London tour about British serial killers and the psychology behind them, to a ghostly walk below the streets of Edinburgh in underground caverns normally closed to the public, these are the creepy but very fun experiences to try this Halloween.

The best Halloween events in UK according to Tripadvisor reviews

1: The Cloak and Dagger Tour - London

Ages: 12+

Rating: 5/5

Price: £18 per adult

Discover a darker side of London on this immersive and interactive tour experience.

Walk the city’s streets at nights with your guide and hear little-told stories of London’s grisly past – stories you won’t read in any guide book.

Then settle down in Southwark’s George Inn and witness the recreation of a true story of murder and revenge, told in the very room in which it happened.

One reviewer said: “A fantastic insight into the DARK and uncomfortable life on the South Bank through the ages. This is not for the faint hearted as it gets more gruesome as the walk unfolds.”

Another wrote: “Tour guide was amazing! A walking encyclopaedia to the history of all things. Highly recommend to anyone wanting to know more about London than what you read in the history book!”

“Excellent 2.5 hour tour, full of amazing and horrific facts about the way of life in London,” said a third.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

2: The World Famous Underground Ghost Tour - Edinburgh

Ages: 5+

Rating: 5/5

Price: £16 per adult

At street level, Edinburgh is a peaceful and pretty city—but the subterranean tunnels below tell an entirely different story.

On this ghostly walking tour, explore historic sites including Greyfriars Kirkyard and St. Giles’ Cathedral with your enthusiastic guide, and hear chilling tales of murder and revenge.

Delve down into underground caverns normally closed to the public, and learn of Edinburgh’s grim and gruesome past.

One reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor: “A great tour around the spookier side of Edinburgh with the Red Witch. Would 10/10 recommend doing it in the evening as it’s getting darker ...adds to the experience”

Another review said: “The Red Witch was incredible! She was very knowledgeable but also added to the spooky nature of the tour”

“Creepily fun,” a third added.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

3: The Deathly Dark Ghost Tour of York: Visit York Award Winner 2022 - York

The Deathly Dark Ghost Tour of York - Visit York Award Winner

Ages: 1+

Rating: 5/5

Price: £9.50 per adult

The Deathly Dark Tour is a family friendly experience, perfect for those who have a bit of a wicked streak and are looking to explore the darker side of the city with a tour guide famous for his wonderfully dark sense of humour.

One reviewer said: “Highly entertaining ghost tour of York not to be missed.”

Another wrote: “Really fun way to spend an evening. Funny guide, spooky stories, a bit of history thrown in the mix, and plenty of laughs. Highly recommend!”

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

4: Serial Killers: The Blood and Tears Walk - London

Ages: 12-75

Rating: 5/5

Price: £15 per adult

Discover the dark side of London’s East End on this after-hours walking tour, inspired by guide Declan McHugh’s best-selling book ‘Bloody London’.

You’ll learn about some of the most gruesome murders committed in London and elsewhere around Britain. With a 12+ certificate due some of the chilling tales Declan tells, this one isn’t for the faint hearted.

One reviewer wrote: “Highly recommended if you want an immersive and interactive experience in London’s bloodiest stories”

Another said: “Wonderful tour! Amazing insight and storytelling. It’s a must for any true crime fan. Thanks for the great experience!”

“Don’t be fooled, this is not for the faint hearted,” added a third.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

5: Creepy Cambridge - Cambridge’s Most Entertaining Ghost Walk - Cambridge

Ages: No age limit

Rating: 5/5

Price: £17.99 per adult

Cambridge is known for its University and ancient buildings, but a lot of visitors miss out on the haunted history and mysterious stories associated with its famous buildings.

With this tour, tick off top sights such as the Market Square, Magdalene Bridge, Clare College, and Trinity College—but instead of the usual historical information, hear stories about hauntings, occultists, witches, and phantom fellows.

Highlights include tales of Oliver Cromwell, the hangman’s house, and the Round Church.

One reviewer said: “We all had a great time. Stacey was great and very engaging. She had props and seemed to really enjoy it herself.”

Another wrote: “Simon was a brilliant tour guide. The stories were creepy and the history fascinating. A very enjoyable evening!”

“Very entertaining, gruesome, informative,” added a third.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.