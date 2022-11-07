Uber has revealed the longest trip ever taken via its app in the UK, revealing the cost and distance of the journey. Uber first launched in the UK back in 2012, and is now available in over 40 cities.

Uber is seen as an alternative to taxis, and can be booked via an app. There are around 70,000 registered Uber drivers in the UK with around five million users regularly using Uber to get from a-to-b.

The longest journey that Uber has ever recorded in the UK occurred back in 2012. The driver picked up the passenger at Heathrow airport and dropped him 422 miles up the road in Loch Lomond, Scotland.

The staggering cost of the fare totalled £540.45, and the unnamed rider left a nice £45 tip. The journey took over six hours, and was revealed as Uber celebrates 10 years of operating in the capital. Despite this mammoth journey, Uber claimed that the average trip that one of their drivers undertakes is around 4.51 miles.

The company also revealed that its busiest day was back in December 2019. On December 14, over one million rides were completed in under 24 hours. This was attributed to work Christmas parties.