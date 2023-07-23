TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

TUI is the latest major airline to announced that it has cancelled all flights and holidays to Rhodes as the Greece wildfire situation continues to intensify.

The decision will affect all TUI passengers who are scheduled to fly to the European country from Sunday, 23 July until Tuesday, 25 July . It remains unclear whether or not the cancellations and delays will extend out to the remainder of the week and beyond, as meteorologists warn the Greek blaze could spread further.

All TUI flights to Rhodes have been cancelled from Sunday (23 July) to Tuesday (25 July) - Credit: Adobe

In a statement posted on Twitter, TUI said: "The current wildfires in the southern part of the island affect our operations. If you are currently travelling with us or about to embark on your holiday, please remain available via your mobile and check the TUI app.

"Customers who are about to travel to the affected parts of Rhodes are proactively contacted by TUI and asked to amend their bookings. The situation in the Southern part of #Rhodes remains volatile and challenging. Due to this and considering the impact on local communities being affected, TUI has decided to cancel all flights and booked holidays to Rhodes for departures up to and incl. Tue, 25 July.

The airline adds: "Customers with arrivals on Wednesday, 26 July can rebook or cancel free of charge. Please contact your original point of booking for further details."

It comes shortly after budget airline Jet2 Holidays announced it had cancelled all flights to Rhodes on Sunday, 23 July.

