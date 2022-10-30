Darren Henley, best known as D.H. Peligro, has died aged 63 following an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home. The musician was said to have suffered “trauma to his head” in the incident on Friday (October 28).

Perhaps best known for his time as drummer for Dead Kennedys, he also worked for a short stint with Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Peligro played for Dead Kennedys from 1981-1986 and 2001-2008, before returning in 2009 after a short hiatus. He remained an active member of the band until his death.

In 1988, the St. Louis-born sticks-man assisted with writing songs for the Chilis fourth studio album, Mother’s Milk. However, he was let go by the band the same year due to his issues with alcohol and drugs.

Additionally, he also released a trio of solo albums from 1995-2004. The self-titled “Peligro” was released in 1995, “Welcome to America” came out in 2000, with his final solo effort, “Sum of Our Surroundings” being released in 2004.

Peligro also played for numerous other rock bands during his career. Among them were Nailbomb, The Feederz, Jungle Studs, The Hellations and The Two Free Stooges.

Dead Kennedys’ official Twitter account tweeted in tribute to Peligro’s passing: “Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, Oct 28th.

“He died from trauma to his head from an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.”

Several of his contemporaries took to social media to express their condolences. Flea, bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers, said in a post on Instagram: “The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ‘81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness.”

Moby, a Friend of Peligro’s, said: “Oh no, the saddest news about DH. A friend, vegan, punk rock legend, collaborator. You will be missed, old friend.”

Actor Bill Mosely said on Peligro’s passing: “So sad to hear that my buddy DH Peligro has passed. Drummer extraordinaire for the Dead Kennedys, smart, sensitive, with a great sense of humor. Adios, amigo; love you, brother.”