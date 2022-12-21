TransPennine Express has issued a ‘do not travel’ alert for travellers today (December 21). The alert is due to a “system issue” causing major disruption on their network.

The train operator, which runs services across the north of England and into Scotland, issued a statement on its website on December 21 apologising for the “unplanned cancellations.” Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “Due to a significant rostering system issue, today we are experiencing a high level of unplanned cancellations and disruption across our network.

“We know this will have a significant impact on customers travelling with us today and sincerely apologise for any disruption caused. We are working hard internally and with our system provider to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“We are doing all we can to keep customers on the move but while problems persist, we advise customers not to travel and to seek alternative means of transport.”

The train line is experiencing disruption in addition to the planned strike action over the festive period. At the time of writing the TPE website showed numerous train cancellations including services from Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Edinburgh and Manchester.

