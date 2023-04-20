A young child crawled through a White House fence, to become the first ‘intruder’ since the Secret Service tightened their security at the residence of the United Statespresident, Joe Biden.

The toddler was retrieved by US Security Service officers who swiftly handed the child back to its parents - after they managed to sneak into the north side of the president’s home in Washington.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (April 18), when the toddler was spotted breaking into the grounds. Officers briefly restricted access to the area while the problem was resolved, and he was handed back to his parents on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers "encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds. The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited.”

The toddler has become the first ‘intruder’ at the complex since the White House fence was doubled in height after a number of security breaches. One of these came in 2014, when a man carrying a knife scaled the fence, sprinted across the North Lawn and entered the White House.

