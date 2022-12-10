Tina Turner leaves tribute to her ‘beloved son’ Ronnie after he died aged 62

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has died near his Los Angeles home, it has been confirmed. A heartfelt message has been left by the musician’s mother, along with another tribute from his wife, Afida Turner.

The LAPD confirmed they received a 911 call on Thursday morning (December 8) relating to a death from an individual near Ronnie’s home in the San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. Paramedics rushed to the scene but the 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ .

Advertisement Hide Ad

On social media , Tina posted a black and white image of herself accompanied by the words: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Afida also took to Instagram to share her heartbreak, saying: "My god Ronnie Turner a true angel, huge soul, highly spiritual. My husband, my best friend, my baby, your mummy, your nurse. I did the best to the end.

Most Popular

"This time I was not able to save you. Love you for 17 years this is very very very bad. I am very mad. This is a tragedy. You with your brother Craig and your father Ike and Aline. Rest in paradise. So unfair."

A cause of death has not yet been announced but it has been previously reported Ronnie was suffering from ill health, including a battle with cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Turner sons

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news of Ronnie’s death comes after 83-year-old Tina lost her son, Craig Turner, who died by suicide in 2018. At the time she wrote: "My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was 59 when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby."