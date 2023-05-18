TikTok has unveiled its brand new font TikTok Sans which it began rolling out on its video streaming app yesterday (May 17). Many users on the social media platform have experienced the new style, with some taking to Twitter to share their outrage.

The change in font has been a subtle update on TikTok, with many still reacting negatively to the change. TikTok has said the new font “represents our commitment to meaningful innovation” adding that the aim of TikTok Sans is to improve user experience within the app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TikTok Sans aims to keep reading retention and provide multi-language font support for the social media platforms global community. The new font was created in a collaboration with Grilli Type and aims to “further enhance creative self-expression.”

In a statement released by TikTok , the social media platform said the new font has “bigger openings and clearer strokes” and “slicker and simpler shapes.” The company also said the font is “visually larger and overall line height has been increased to improve readability.”

Most Popular

TikTok Sans currently supports English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Indonesian, Turkish and Vietnamese with plans to expand this further in the future. Users have moved to Twitter to discuss the changes, with many reacting negatively to TikTok Sans.

TikTok has changed the font on it’s app, leaving users feeling “disgusted"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad