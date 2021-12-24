The Worst Part of Christmas Dinner Revealed
It's not Brussels Sprouts
This may come as a shock but brussels sprouts has not been named the worst part of a Christmas meal. Many despise having the vegetable heaped onto their plate. However, it has scored highly on the list of favourite festive foods.
Bread Sauce takes top place
This has been voted the least favourite pick of Christmas dinner items. The cities of Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Edinburgh and Liverpool all agree that bread sauce is the worst.
Hardly any fans of Mashed Potato
Mashed potato (21%) was voted the worst part of a traditional Christmas dinner in Plymouth, beating both bread sauce (14%) and sprouts (14%) which closely followed.
Pigs in Blankets was not rated either
Surprisingly, pigs in blankets made up the top five worst items in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, London and Southampton
Bread sauce has been named the worst item on a Christmas dinner (19%), according to a new survey by Betfair Casino, with respondents from Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and more calling it out as their no.1.
As we move further North, respondents in Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds and even Edinburgh all picked bread sauce as their number one dislike.
In Brighton (13%), Bristol (16%) and Norwich (17%), gammon was the common item featured in their top five.
And in Leeds (14%) and Newcastle (12%), stuffing was among participants’ worst picks.
The survey commissioned by Betfair Casino asked 2,007 18+ UK general respondents (nationally representative) across 17 cities which were the worst food items included in a traditional Christmas dinner.
Top 5 worst items of Christmas dinner as chosen by city
(*Of those who had a preference)
City
Christmas dinner item
Percentage
Belfast
Sprouts
26%
Bread sauce
24%
Cranberry sauce
24%
Broccoli
20%
Roast parsnips
14%
Birmingham
Sprouts
20%
Cranberry sauce
15%
Bread sauce
15%
Pigs in blankets
15%
Roast parsnips
12%
Cauliflower
=12%
Gammon
=12%
Brighton
Sprouts
20%
Bread sauce
16%
Cranberry sauce
13%
Gammon
13%
Roast parsnips
11%
Turkey
=11%
Carrots
=11%
Bristol
Bread sauce
20%
Cranberry sauce
19%
Gammon
16%
Pigs in blankets
15%
Mashed potato
14%
Cardiff
Cranberry sauce
19%
Sprouts
17%
Cauliflower
17%
Broccoli
17%
Pigs in blankets
16%
Edinburgh
Bread sauce
24%
Sprouts
23%
Cranberry sauce
20%
Broccoli
17%
Cauliflower
16%
Glasgow
Sprouts
23%
Bread sauce
22%
Cranberry sauce
20%
Roast parsnips
20%
Broccoli
16%
Leeds
Bread sauce
26%
Cranberry sauce
18%
Sprouts
17%
Stuffing
14%
Roast parsnips
13%
Liverpool
Bread sauce
26%
Cranberry sauce
24%
Sprouts
21%
Broccoli
17%
Pigs in blankets
13%
London
Sprouts
17%
Bread sauce
16%
Cranberry sauce
14%
Roast parsnips
13%
Turkey
12%
Manchester
Bread sauce
24%
Cranberry sauce
17%
Roast parsnips
15%
Stuffing
15%
Sprouts
13%
Cauliflower
=13%
Mashed potatoes
=13%
Broccoli
=13%
Turkey
=13%
Newcastle
Cranberry sauce
23%
Bread sauce
15%
Sprouts
15%
Roast parsnips
13%
Stuffing
12%
Norwich
Cranberry sauce
23%
Sprouts
21%
Bread sauce
20%
Gammon
17%
Cauliflower
16%