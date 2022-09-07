New prime minister Liz Truss has made the first big decision of her premiership this week and decided who will hold positions in her cabinet.

The reshuffle has seen an almost complete overhaul, and even before the new cabinet was announced Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries quit their respective roles as home secretary and culture secretary.

The new positions were announced throughout the day yesterday, and familiar names such as Jacob Rees Mogg and Therese Coffey have been given positions in the Truss government.

Here’s the full line-up of Lis Truss’ cabinet and the positions they will fill.

Kwasi Kwarteng - Chancellor

Kwarteng replaces Nadhim Zahawi in the Treasury and he moves over from being business secretary.

Therese Coffey - Deputy prime minister and health secretary

The former secretary for works and pensions replaces Dominic Raab as the PM’s deputy as well as being given the top job at the department of health.

Suella Braverman - Home secretary

Patel left her role as home secretary on Monday afternoon, and the job was publicly linked to Braverman almost immediately. The rumours have now been confirmed and she will take up the position.

James Cleverly - Foreign secretary

Cleverly was given the role as education secretary earlier this year when it looked as though Boris Johnson’s days in number 10 were numbered.

He is a strong backer of Truss, and has been given the foreign secretary role in her cabinet.

Ben Wallace - Defence secretary

Wallace was defence secretary under Boris Johnson and is one of the few to remain in post under new prime minister, Liz Truss.

Jacob Rees-Mogg - Business, energy and industrial strategy secretary

The well known and outspoken Brexiteer is given a role which will see all eyes on him in the foreseeable future, the MP for North East Somerset will be heavily involved in tackling the worsening energy crisis.

Kemi Badenoch – International trade secretary

Badenoch was one of the more popular candidates who failed to make it to the final two in the leadership election, she takes up her post as international trade secretary.

Brandon Lewis - Justice secretary

Lewis replaces the outgoing Raab, and his resignation was one which started the Boris Johnson pile on earlier in the year.

Kit Malthouse - Education secretary

Malthouse replaces James Cleverly in the department for education.

Simon Clarke – Levelling up, housing and communities secretary

One of the only northern members of the Truss cabinet, Clarke will be overseeing the ‘levelling up’ process across the country.

Chloe Smith – Work and pensions secretary

Smith, who is a Norfolk MP like Truss, replaces Coffey at the Department for Works and Pensions.

Michelle Donelan – Culture secretary

Donelan replaces arguably the biggest Boris Johsnon supporter of the old cabinet, Nadine Dorries, as culture secretary following the Dorries resignation.

Chris Heaton-Harris – Northern Ireland secretary

The member of parliament for Daventry was formerly the chief whip and will now oversee Northern Ireland.

Nadhim Zahawi – Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, minister for intergovernmental relations and minister for equalities

Zahawi is picking up the pieces of a disappointing leadership attempt, and takes up the role with the longest title.

Penny Mordaunt - Leader of the House of Commons

Mordaunt, who had a fairly strong leadership campaign despite not making it the final stage, has been given the commons leader position

Tom Tugendhat - Security minister

Tugnedhat has been given his first government position following his failed leadership bid.

Ranil Jayawardena - Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Secretary

Jayawardena has been the MP for North Hampshire since 2015 and replaces George Eustice

Wendy Morton - Chief Whip

The MP for Alridge-Brownhills will be in charge of keeping MPs in line within the House of Commons.

Jake Berry - Conservative Party chairman

The chair of the Northern Research Group of MPs has been given a second chairman role - this time within the new government

Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Transport secretary

Trevelyan takes up the role of transport secretary from the outgoing Grant Shapps.

The Scottish and Welsh secretaries