The Budget 2024 live: will Jeremy Hunt cut National Insurance or income tax? Latest updates and analysis
Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his most important Budget as Chancellor, with the Tories facing electoral wipe out.
Some polls have Rishi Sunak's party more than 20 points behind Labour, and Hunt is desperate to give the government a Budget boost ahead of the general election later this year. Both the Chancellor and Prime Minister have expressed their desire to cut taxes, however they are constrained by the UK's struggling economy and high borrowing costs. Hunt will deliver the Budget at around 12.30pm after Sunak has faced Prime Minister's Questions.
Follow our live blog below for the latest news, updates and analysis from the 2024 Spring Budget.